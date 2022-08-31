NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. 156,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,084. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

