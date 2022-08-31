NFTify (N1) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,598.00

NFTify (N1) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $215,925.36 and approximately $3,598.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00440137 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00823963 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015296 BTC.
About NFTify
NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.
NFTify Coin Trading
