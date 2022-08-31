NFTX Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $29.69 or 0.00148610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. NFTX has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $106,050.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

