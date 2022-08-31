NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMIH. Compass Point dropped their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Trading Down 1.2 %

NMIH stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NMI by 518.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 885,137 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $11,060,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.