Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

