Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after purchasing an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

