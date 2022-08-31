Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires New Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

