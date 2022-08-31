Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.75. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $143.65 and a 12 month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

