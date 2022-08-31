Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $363,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after buying an additional 249,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,062,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,687,000 after acquiring an additional 195,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,986,000 after acquiring an additional 332,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VGK opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.