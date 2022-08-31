Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $845,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

