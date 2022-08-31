Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 209 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $493.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $516.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.22. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

