Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes $685,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,345,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

