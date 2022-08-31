Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 27,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,147,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.17.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

