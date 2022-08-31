NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by TheStreet

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.27 on Monday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.63.

Insider Activity

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,525,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,601,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after buying an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,561,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

