Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.19. 5,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.85. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

