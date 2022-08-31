Numeraire (NMR) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $102.35 million and $5.76 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $17.38 or 0.00085920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00133986 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033313 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021750 BTC.
Numeraire Coin Profile
Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,943,666 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Numeraire
