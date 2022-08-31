O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $793,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.