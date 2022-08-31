O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 6,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,981. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

