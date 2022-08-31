O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 8,021 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 71,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

