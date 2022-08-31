ODUWA Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.96 or 0.99923414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00059175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024338 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.