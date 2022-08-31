Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 7,421 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 712.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 92,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,696,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $345.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,229.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,134,258 shares of company stock valued at $45,466,514 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

