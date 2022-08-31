Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $114.76. 53,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,147. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

