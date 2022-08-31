Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

