Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.80. 108,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

