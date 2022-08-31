Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $717,426,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.90. 62,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,467. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

