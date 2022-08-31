Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.25)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $463-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.33 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Okta

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.19.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.