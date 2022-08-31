Omni Event Management Ltd Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 0.48% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 469,450 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,147,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210,291 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

