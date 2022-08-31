Omni Event Management Ltd Invests $238,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $299,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $499,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $505,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $997,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,748,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.