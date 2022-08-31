Omni Event Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPTK opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

