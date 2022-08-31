Omni Event Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 77,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,928,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,374,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 801,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

