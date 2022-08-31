OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.19

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and traded as low as $42.33. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 368 shares.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

