OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $588.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

