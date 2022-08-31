OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 224,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

CX stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

