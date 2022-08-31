OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

