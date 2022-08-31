Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. Onex has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($207.00) million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.24% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.46%.

About Onex

(Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.