Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $642,139.04 and approximately $25,800.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

