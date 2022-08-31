Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 1%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 23,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 41,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Orezone Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.