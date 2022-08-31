Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 1%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 23,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 41,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Orezone Gold Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
