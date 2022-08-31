Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. 1,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

