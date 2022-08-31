Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $558.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,593. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $421.55 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.77.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,245,022.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,466 shares of company stock worth $418,599,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $218,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

