Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW):

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $690.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $605.00 to $695.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $630.00 to $680.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $700.00 to $715.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $728.00 to $733.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $580.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $635.00 to $685.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $545.00 to $590.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $625.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $600.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $605.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $620.00.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $605.00 to $625.00.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $645.00.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $675.00.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $680.00 to $700.00.

8/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $610.00 to $640.00.

8/15/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $605.00.

8/12/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $645.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $610.00 to $605.00.

7/13/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $650.00.

7/8/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.38. 36,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,593. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of -204.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks Inc alerts:

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,466 shares of company stock valued at $418,599,046. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.