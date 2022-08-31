Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $112.56 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 435,743 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $112,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

EOG stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.92. 78,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,542. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.05 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.