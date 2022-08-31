Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $96.14 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 173.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $96,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $14,875,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,230,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,450,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 326,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 282,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,955. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

