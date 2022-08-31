Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Molina Healthcare worth $69,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $333.83. 5,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,493. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.