Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of S&P Global worth $139,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.71. The stock had a trading volume of 47,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

