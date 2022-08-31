Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,301 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $76,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.64. 357,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,823. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.