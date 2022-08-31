Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.67 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.97 or 0.00044561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

