Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth $291,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patria Investments Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

