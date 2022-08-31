Peanut (NUX) Price Hits $0.0126 on Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Peanut has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $119,605.17 and approximately $490,746.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

