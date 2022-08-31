Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $20.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.77% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $118.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,669 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

