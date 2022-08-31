PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,539. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
